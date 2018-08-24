S&P 500 reaches new high to clinch record bull run

24 August 2018 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

The benchmark S&P 500 stock index clinched its longest bull-market run on Friday, closing above its previous January high, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell affirmed the U.S. central bank’s current pace of rate hikes, Reuters reported.

The S&P had last reached a new closing high on Jan. 26, then retreated more than 10 percent, a correction that lasted until Feb. 8. Friday’s new closing high confirmed that the index’s bull run remained intact.

Speaking at a research symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell said the Fed’s gradual interest rate hikes were the best way to protect the economic recovery, maintain strong job growth and keep inflation under control. His comments did little to change market expectations of a rate hike in September and perhaps again in December.

Investors said they were reassured that Powell’s comments stayed in line with previous commentary from the Fed regarding policy. Economic data also boosted sentiment.

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in July and shipments growth held firm, the Commerce Department said.

“That’s what the markets wanted to hear,” said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist at Bruderman Asset Management in New York. “The economic data and strong environment as a whole is the basis, and (Powell) didn’t get in the way.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 133.37 points, or 0.52 percent, to 25,790.35, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 17.71 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,874.69 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 67.52 points, or 0.86 percent, to 7,945.98.

For the week, the Dow added 0.47 percent, the S&P gained 0.87 percent, and the Nasdaq increased 1.66 percent.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index also advanced 0.5 percent to reach a new closing high.

A dip in the dollar .DXY after Powell’s comments helped lift materials and energy stocks as the prices of oil and metals rose. The S&P 500 materials sector .SPLRCM jumped 1.2 percent, the biggest percentage gain among the 11 major S&P sectors. [O/R] [MET/L]

Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) shares rose 5.8 percent to add the most gains to the S&P 500 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded its rating on the stock to “buy” and projected that third-quarter subscriber growth would match or beat Wall Street estimates.

Autodesk Inc (ADSK.O) shares leaped 15.3 percent, the greatest percentage gain among S&P 500 stocks, after the software maker’s quarterly results beat estimates.

Shares of Gap Inc (GPS.N) and Foot Locker Inc (FL.N) sank 8.6 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively, after the two retailers posted disappointing same-store sales.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.50-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.76-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 36 new 52-week highs and four new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 150 new highs and 31 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.43 billion shares, compared to the 6.28 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold falls as U.S. dollar strengthens
Economy news 2 August 01:53
U.S. dollar rises after Fed decision
Economy news 2 August 00:52
CBA: increase of FED's interest rate not to directly impact Azerbaijani manat
Economy news 14 June 10:54
Shekel stronger after US Fed minutes revealed
Economy news 24 May 12:44
UAE stocks dive after US threat to escalate tariff campaign
Economy news 8 April 23:19
Hong Kong stocks tumble on fears of trade war with US
China 23 March 08:59
Latest
Russian Central Bank ablaze in Moscow (VIDEO)
Russia 24 August 22:53
Azerbaijani leasing agency completes 1H18 with profit
Economy news 24 August 21:34
German chancellor’s visit to Azerbaijan to give impetus to bilateral relations
Politics 24 August 20:58
Oil production at Kazakhstan's Kashagan to be suspended
Oil&Gas 24 August 20:58
Angela Merkel's visit to Azerbaijan to contribute to development of ties between two countries
Politics 24 August 20:47
Tajik president: Creating IFAS was wise decision
Tajikistan 24 August 20:28
IOM opens 3 tenders for modernizing Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service
Business 24 August 19:58
Merkel: Germany ready to contribute to settle Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 August 19:50
Kyrgyz president takes part in summit of IFAS founders
Kyrgyzstan 24 August 19:25