SOCAR Energy Ukraine eyes to increase wholesale sales (Exclusive)

28 August 2018 07:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

SOCAR Energy Ukraine (a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR) plans to expand the geography of its presence in the field of small wholesale sales by the end of this year, the company told Trend.

"Over the past two years, SOCAR has increased the volume of aviation fuel supplies to Ukraine 8 times, and the supplies of liquefied gas and diesel more than twice," the company said. "The customer base includes over 2,000 counter-agents that buy oil products in small and large wholesale. They include both state companies, such as the Federal Agency for State Reserves, Ukrainian Railways PJSC, and private business. Until the end of this year, we plan to expand the geography of our presence in the small-wholesale sector."

SOCAR Energy Ukraine also noted that the company chose the introduction of innovative technologies as one of the priority directions for the development of its activities.

"SOCAR Energy Ukraine is famous for its high level of service and the sale of high-quality fuel in the network of SOCAR filling stations," the company noted. "Eight years ago, we offered the Ukrainian market service standards corresponding to the level of a five-star hotel. Now our task is to keep the championship in this area. Therefore, for now, we don’t plant to significantly increase the number of filling stations. We are focused on improving production processes and the introduction of innovative technologies to improve the speed of service and customer comfort."

SOCAR has been operating in Ukraine since 2008. The network of SOCAR filling stations includes 59 filling stations and two oil loading bunkers located in 11 regions of Ukraine.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR Energy Ukraine eyes to increase wholesale sales (Exclusive)
Economy news 27 August 20:47
Azerbaijan launches CNG retail sale
Oil&Gas 5 July 20:19
SOCAR to supply another cargo of diesel fuel to Ukraine
Oil&Gas 14 June 13:51
SOCAR talks purchase of filling stations in Turkey
Oil&Gas 29 May 19:43
SOCAR achieves injunction on supply of diesel fuel to Ukrainian Railways
Oil&Gas 23 May 09:28
SOCAR announces volume of aviation fuel supplied to Ukraine
Oil&Gas 16 May 14:07
Latest
Erdogan talks to German counterpart over phone
Turkey 06:14
Mexico president-elect says wants Canada in NAFTA deal
World 05:30
France to make contingency plans for no-deal Brexit
Europe 04:47
Car mows down pedestrian in London police chase, 4 injured
Europe 04:03
German FM says EU needs good long-term relations with Russia
Europe 03:21
First Chinese-built aircraft carrier starts second sea rrials
China 02:29
Nearly 20,000 evacuated in Germany as WWII bomb defused
Europe 01:39
Statue of Liberty reopens after fire forced 3,400 people to evacuate Liberty Island
US 01:00
Iran forces kill two militants, seize 14 near western border
Iran 00:15