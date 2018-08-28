SOCAR Energy Ukraine eyes to increase wholesale sales (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

SOCAR Energy Ukraine (a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR) plans to expand the geography of its presence in the field of small wholesale sales by the end of this year, the company told Trend.

"Over the past two years, SOCAR has increased the volume of aviation fuel supplies to Ukraine 8 times, and the supplies of liquefied gas and diesel more than twice," the company said. "The customer base includes over 2,000 counter-agents that buy oil products in small and large wholesale. They include both state companies, such as the Federal Agency for State Reserves, Ukrainian Railways PJSC, and private business. Until the end of this year, we plan to expand the geography of our presence in the small-wholesale sector."

SOCAR Energy Ukraine also noted that the company chose the introduction of innovative technologies as one of the priority directions for the development of its activities.

"SOCAR Energy Ukraine is famous for its high level of service and the sale of high-quality fuel in the network of SOCAR filling stations," the company noted. "Eight years ago, we offered the Ukrainian market service standards corresponding to the level of a five-star hotel. Now our task is to keep the championship in this area. Therefore, for now, we don’t plant to significantly increase the number of filling stations. We are focused on improving production processes and the introduction of innovative technologies to improve the speed of service and customer comfort."

SOCAR has been operating in Ukraine since 2008. The network of SOCAR filling stations includes 59 filling stations and two oil loading bunkers located in 11 regions of Ukraine.

