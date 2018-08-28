First Center for Sustainable, Operational Social Security may soon appear in Azerbaijan

28 August 2018 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The first Center for Sustainable and Operational Social Security is planned to be opened in Azerbaijan before the end of this year, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev told reporters in Baku Aug. 28.

He noted that the center’s opening is planned to be held in Baku, because the biggest number of appeals are registered in this city every year.

Story still developing

