First Center for Sustainable, Operational Social Security may soon appear in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The first Center for Sustainable and Operational Social Security is planned to be opened in Azerbaijan before the end of this year, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev told reporters in Baku Aug. 28.

“We believe that in the next two months, the basic documents of the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) will be prepared,” the minister said.

“In parallel, the work is underway regarding the services that will be provided to the population in the DOST centers, and a big group of employees are working on this issue. The relevant draft laws for the integration of these services into the DOST centers are being prepared. I hope that these draft laws will be adopted during autumn. Our plans include the opening of the first center by the end of the year.”

He noted that the opening of the first DOST center is planned in Baku, because the biggest number of appeals are registered annually in this city, and in the future the number of centers will increase.

“We plan to expand the network of DOST centers starting from next year,” Babayev said.

“We intend to prepare an annual plan, which will indicate the number of new centers. DOST centers should cover all districts of Azerbaijan. These are long-term plans, because it is impossible to cover all districts within 2-3 years. However, we will solve this issue step by step. The first center will be opened in Baku, approximately in December.”

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on additional measures in the field of social protection of the population on August 9.

According to the order, two million manats will be allocated to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population from the Azerbaijani president’s reserve fund, envisaged in the 2018 state budget, to implement measures to organize the activity of the DOST under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, establish DOST centers, and improve services rendered to citizens in the field of employment, labor and social protection.

