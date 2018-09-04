Reps of US State Department for economic affairs to arrive in Baku

4 September 2018 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) in partnership with the Centre for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan has organized a forum on competitiveness issues in Baku (Azerbaijan Competitiveness Forum – ACF-2018), the Head of the Azexport.az portal Zaur Gardashov told Trend Sept. 4.

Gardashov noted that the participation of about 20 U.S. companies in the forum, which will be held in Baku on September 6-7, is expected. The US delegation will also include representatives of the State Department for economic affairs.

"The U.S. companies are interested in investing in various sectors of the Azerbaijani economy, and these issues will be discussed by representatives of the United States with the heads and representatives of various state agencies of Azerbaijan," Gardashov said.

He added that the BCIU organization was established by former US President Dwight Eisenhower, and its main goal is to expand the activities of American companies in foreign markets.

Within the framework of the forum, the Azerbaijani side will inform the participants about reforms implemented in the country's economy, improvement of the business environment, and the data on the country's positions in the Doing Business rating, etc. will be presented.

The ACF-2018 forum will aim to identify tangible steps that the public and private sectors in Azerbaijan and the United States can take to highlight the country's fundamental indicators, as well as opportunities for improving its competitiveness.

The ACF will bring together the management of financial investors and project developers, companies and entrepreneurs based in Azerbaijan in order to discuss the country's competitiveness. The forum will determine how the US private sector can work with the government and private sector of Azerbaijan to create growth mechanisms for Azerbaijan's growing economy.

