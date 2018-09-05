Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 5

5 September 2018 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 5

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 and 1.9712 manats respectively for Sept. 5.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for Sept. 5.

Currencies

September 5, 2018

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1 euro

1 EUR

1.9712

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.2222

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0436

100 Belarusian rubles

100 BYR

0.8068

1 Brasilian rial

1 BRL

0.4087

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1111

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1522

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0766

1 Chilean peso

1 CLP

0.2453

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2486

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2644

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.6583

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2166

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0237

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.1861

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0114

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.004

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1873

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.7461

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.47

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.29

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.6107

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0046

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0246

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1126

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.4103

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0877

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.102

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0948

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.2027

100 Uzbek soms

100 UZS

0.0214

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.4575

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.025

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2343

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4532

1 SDR (special drawing rights of IMF)

1 SDR

2.3715

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

0.2546

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0552

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1804

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvna

1 UAH

0.0597

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.5241

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.1146

