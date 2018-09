Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan will be represented by a national stand at several international exhibitions by the end of the year, the acting President of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Fund (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said at a press conference in Baku Sept. 6.

He noted that these exhibitions will be held in Russia, France and China.

Story still developing

