Azerbaijan’s finance minister talks interest of foreign investors in IBA shares

7 September 2018 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is interested in buying the state-owned shares of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov told reporters in Baku Sept. 7.

“At the same time, in order for the deal to take place, a consultant should be attracted and a business strategy should be prepared. For now, work continues in this direction,” he said. “A business strategy is very important, because investors make decision based on the strategy. EBRD is showing interest in the IBA shares, but first of all a new business model of the bank should be compiled.”

He said that creation of the new IBA business strategy is also one of the conditions of the EBRD.

The IBA, founded in 1992, has been at the stage of recovery since July 2015, which is associated with the preparation for the privatization of state-owned shares of the bank. To restore the bank's financial position, its distressed assets were transferred to the Aqrarkredit non-bank credit institution.

In exchange for distressed assets, the Aqrarkredit provides the IBA with liquid funds. At the same time, the restructuring of IBA's foreign obligations has recently been completed. Over 95 percent of the Bank's shares are owned by the government.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EBRD sets new date for consideration of loan for environmental project in Azerbaijan
Economy news 29 August 09:55
EBRD financing development of public transport in Tajik city
Tajikistan 27 August 19:26
EBRD postpones loan allocation for one of projects in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17 August 16:05
EBRD announces conditions of participation in privatization of IBA (Exclusive)
Economy news 16 August 07:46
Azerbaijani International Bank's assets down
Economy news 10 August 18:09
EBRD provides $ 45M to Kazakhstan’s Bank CenterCredit
Economy news 10 August 12:03
Latest
CNPC preparing for tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 14:05
Zakharova: Russia enthusiastic about development of relations with Azerbaijan
Politics 14:03
Putin, Erdogan arrive in Tehran to attend Syria summit
Politics 14:02
NATO welcomes Azerbaijan’s offer to host conference on Women, Peace, and Security
Politics 13:58
Volumes of export of agricultural products from North Kazakhstan region announced
Economy news 13:44
Azerbaijan Central Bank head talks possibility of reducing discount rate (Exclusive)
Economy news 13:24
Uzbekistan launches new plant for production of composite gas cylinders
Uzbekistan 13:20
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 13:18
Foreign currency mortgage loans of individuals in Kazakhstan to be converted to tenge
Economy news 13:18