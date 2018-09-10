Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

10 September 2018 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 10

Trend:

The prices for precious metals have changed in Azerbaijan Sept. 10, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 14.4755 manats to 2,028.304 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 10, compared to the price on Sept. 7.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0582 manats to 23.9837 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 18.479 manats to 1,325.626 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 4.1565 manats to 1,664.929 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Sept. 10, 2018

Sept. 7, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,028.304

2,042.7795

Silver

XAG

23.9837

24.0419

Platinium

XPT

1,325.626

1,344.105

Palladium

XPD

1,664.929

1,660.7725

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 10)

