AtaBank OJSC, VISA International start campaign “Bring Visa, Get VISA”

10 September 2018 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 10

Trend:

AtaBank OJSC and VISA International started new campaign. Within the campaign, customers with active foreign visas will get opportunity to get free VISA Classic and VISA Gold cards from AtaBank OJSC. To get a free card, simply go to AtaBank's Head Office or any branch office with an ID card and passport and show your valid visa to a bank employee. The type of plastic card to be given depends on the client's traveling country and the duration of the visa.

VISA Classic and Visa Gold cards can be emmited only in Euro or USD.

The campaign is for individuals only, and will continue until the last working day of the year December 28, 2018.

VISA cards are used in almost 200 countries around the world and have various advantages. With these cards, customers can make domestic and international shopping operations via POS-terminals or online and can make various banking operations with AtaBank's AtaNet Internet or Mobile Banking application.

WhatsApp users can contact Bank's number 050 9999136 and get detailed information about VISA card products and campaign.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerpoct LLC preparing to issue Visa International cards
ICT 5 September 10:26
Azerbaijan’s AtaBank to serve customers on Eid al-Adha
Economy news 21 August 17:17
New communication channel from AtaBank
ICT 1 August 11:03
Azerbaijan’s AtaBank opens new Samur division (PHOTO)
Economy news 30 July 20:35
"Zhara" music festival shouldn’t be politicized - MP
Politics 27 July 16:45
Azerbaijan - tolerant country unlike mono-ethnic Armenia, MP says
Politics 27 July 15:42
Latest
Uzbek province announces tender for construction work
Tenders 13:54
Executive Power of Azerbaijan’s Sumgait opens tender for repair of vehicles
Business 13:44
TRACECA and CAREC agree to cooperate (PHOTO)
Economy news 13:35
At least six dead in al Shabaab attack on Somalia's capital
Other News 13:20
Date of Putin’s visit to Azerbaijan revealed
Politics 13:13
Prices in Baku’s car market increase
Economy news 13:02
Iran says working to develop domestic version of "Pantsir" missile system
Society 12:57
Tax legislation of Azerbaijan expected to undergo serious changes (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:52
Swiss company may construct railway transport manufacturing plant in Georgia
Georgia 12:45