Eurasian Development Bank eyes to open office in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is considering the possibility of opening a representative office in Uzbekistan, and will increase investments in the country, RIA Novosti reported.

“Uzbekistan is not yet a member of our bank, so this will be a governmental decision,” Andrey Belyaninov, chairman of the EDB management board, said. “There are plans to open a representative office in Uzbekistan, and we will actively invest in the development of projects in this country. We also want to start work in the agrarian sector, extractive industries in Uzbekistan.”

Regarding the development of international cooperation, Belyaninov added that China hasn’t yet expressed a desire to join the EDB.

Meanwhile, he added that the start of cooperation with India is hampered by the lack of experience of investors’ interaction from the EEU (Eurasian Economic Union) with the business community of this country.

The EDB is an international financial institution established to promote economic growth in its member states, extend trade and economic ties among them, and support integration in Eurasia through investment.

The EDB was conceived by the presidents of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan and established in 2006, following the signing of an international agreement by the presidents of those two countries on January 12 of that year.

