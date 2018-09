Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee plans to exceed the forecast on customs revenues to the 2018 state budget, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev said at a press conference Sept. 12.

He noted that the forecast on state budget revenues for the eight months of 2018 has been already exceeded.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news