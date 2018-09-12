Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee to cover budget deficit by end of 2018

12 September 2018 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee will transfer 100 million manats to the state budget in 2018 to cover its deficit, Karam Hasanov, chairman of the committee, told reporters in Baku Sept. 12.

He said that about 80 million manats have been transferred so far from the envisaged amount.

“We will try to fully cover the planned amount by the end of the year,” Hasanov added.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani center for cadastre and land management opens tender
ICT 5 June 14:48
Iranian administration faces over $1.5 billion budget deficit
Economy news 20 August 2014 20:17
About 82 thousand real estate objects registered in Azerbaijan
Economy news 25 July 2013 17:50
Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee expands National Real Estate Registration System’s registration
ICT 23 April 2013 15:04
Latest
Private livestock complexes being built in north Turkmenistan
Economy news 15:51
Ilham Aliyev receives NATO PA president
Politics 15:46
Russia’s envoy urges OPCW to have its say to prevent provocation in Idlib
Russia 15:44
Turkey announces number of Chinese ships sailing through its waters
Economy news 15:43
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output
Oil&Gas 15:33
Saudi Arabia targets $2 billion with new Islamic bonds
Arab World 15:27
OPEC sees slower 2019 oil demand growth, warns on economy
Oil&Gas 15:26
Kazakhstan's Kostanay Province leading in grain harvest
Economy news 15:25
Oil hovers near $80 a barrel as concern grows over global supply
Oil&Gas 15:22