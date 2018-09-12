Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee to cover budget deficit by end of 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee will transfer 100 million manats to the state budget in 2018 to cover its deficit, Karam Hasanov, chairman of the committee, told reporters in Baku Sept. 12.

He said that about 80 million manats have been transferred so far from the envisaged amount.

“We will try to fully cover the planned amount by the end of the year,” Hasanov added.

Story still developing

