Azerbaijan interested in developing relations with Brazil in non-oil sector

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is interested in developing relations with Brazil in the non-oil sector, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev said in Baku at an event dedicated to the Independence Day of Brazil (celebrated on Sept. 7).

“After the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil, it is important to expand contacts between the two countries and hold discussions on issues of mutual interest,” he said. “Political consultations are held between the two countries.”

In the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Brazil supports the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states, and this fact is important for Azerbaijan, he noted.

“Azerbaijan and Brazil established a working group on cooperation in economy, trade,” he added. “It is necessary to use the potential of this working group to expand cooperation. For Azerbaijan, it would be useful to use the experience of Brazil in the field of agriculture.”

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news