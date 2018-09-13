Morgan Stanley to offer bitcoin swap trading

13 September 2018 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Morgan Stanley plans to offer trading in derivatives tied to bitcoin, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter, Globes reports.

The bank does not plan to trade bitcoin directly and its swaps are tied to bitcoin futures contracts, the person said.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, Business Insider reported that rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc was ditching plans to open a desk for trading cryptocurrencies, as the regulatory framework for crypto remains unclear.

