Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate September 3 1.7 September 10 1.7 September 4 1.7 September 11 1.7 September 5 1.7 September 12 1.7 September 6 1.7 September 13 1.7 September 7 1.7 September 14 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0253 manats or 1.29 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.97392 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate September 3 1.9729 September 10 1.963 September 4 1.9727 September 11 1.9722 September 5 1.9712 September 12 1.9699 September 6 1.9778 September 13 1.9762 September 7 1.9770 September 14 1.9883 Average weekly 1.97432 Average weekly 1.97392

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0005 manats or 2.06 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02448 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate September 3 0.0251 September 10 0.0243 September 4 0.0250 September 11 0.0241 September 5 0.0250 September 12 0.0245 September 6 0.0249 September 13 0.0247 September 7 0.0245 September 14 0.0248 Average weekly 0.0249 Average weekly 0.02448

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0124 manats or 4.68 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.26734 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate September 3 0.2590 September 10 0.2649 September 4 0.2565 September 11 0.2623 September 5 0.2546 September 12 0.2644 September 6 0.2578 September 13 0.2678 September 7 0.2578 September 14 0.2773 Average weekly 0.25714 Average weekly 0.26734

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news