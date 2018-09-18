US business week to be held in Uzbek capital

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

The Minister of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev held a meeting with the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Brian McFeeters, "UzDaily.uz" reported referring to the press service of the ministry.

Khodjaev has briefed the American side on the ongoing large-scale reforms in Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the resumption of the negotiation process for Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO, the prospects of regional economic cooperation in Central Asia, as well as the preparations for the "US Business Week in Uzbekistan" during October 15-19, 2018.

The "US Business Week" will be organized in Uzbekistan for the first time. The week will include the United States – Central Asia Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council Meeting, the Central Asian Trade Forum and the Uzbek-US Business Forum. In particular, the organizers of the Central Asian Trade Forum are the USAID and the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

This forum is one of the largest annual events contributing to the development of regional trade and cooperation in Central Asia. Each year, the forum brings together representatives of the public and private sectors and industry experts to exchange ideas, inform about new technologies and trade development in order to assess demand in foreign markets and conclude trade transactions.

This year's Central Asian Trade Forum focuses on innovations and reforms in Central Asia, including e-commerce, rural development and policy reform.

