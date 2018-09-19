Timing of commissioning of two unique ferries announced in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

The commissioning of two unique ferries of Ro-Pax type being under construction now at the Baku shipbuilding facility Baku Shipyard LLC has been scheduled for the end of 2019 - beginning of 2020, Baku Shipyard LLC told Trend.

The construction of ferries began in mid-March 2017.

"At the moment, the intensive construction of two vessels of Ro-Pax type or railway-car-passenger ferries is underway at the Baku shipbuilding yard. The work on each of them is carried out in accordance with the schedule. At the moment, the construction of the hull of the first vessel is at the final stage and has been completed by 75 percent, the hull construction work on the second vessel has been completed by 50 percent. The commissioning of the two vessels has been scheduled for the end of 2019 - the beginning of 2020," the company said.

Each of the new ferries of "open" type built as per the design no. CNF18C, is designed for the carriage of 56 railway tanks with gauge width of 1520 mm, trucks (50 semi-trailer trucks), 46 high-sided wagons, 44 freight wagons, including dangerous cargo, as well as 100 passengers, with sternward cargo-handling scheme for wagons and vehicles and with the side doors for loading and unloading of motor vehicles on regular berths.

The "Baku Shipyard" LLC is a joint venture of SOCAR, Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC) and Keppel Offshore & Marine Limited company, and it was opened by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in September 2013.

The Keppel company owns 10 percent of the factory's shares and is fully responsible for its management and operation. SOCAR is the largest shareholder of the enterprise with a share of 65 percent, and it is followed by the AIC, which owns a quarter of the shipyard's shares.

The shipyard has been designed for the construction of a wide range of specialized and commercial vessels, including multi-purpose naval vessels such as platform supply vessels, as well as tankers and cargo vessels. The conditions for ship repair have also been created at the enterprise.

