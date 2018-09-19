Azerbaijan starts production of most expensive tobacco (Exclusive)

19 September 2018 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan has started growing growing tobacco of US variety, a source in the Executive Power of Azerbaijan’s Shaki district told Trend Sept. 19.

This type of tobacco grown in Shaki is imported from the US state of Virginia, and it is more valuable compared to other varieties of tobacco, according to the source.

“This year, 877 hectares of tobacco have been planted in Shaki, 649 hectares of which account for Virginia green tobacco, and other varieties of tobacco have been planted on 228 hectares,” the source noted. “Tobacco production has already begun in the district. As much as 2,600 tons of Virginia tobacco were produced this season, and also 15,743 tons of other varieties of green tobacco were harvested.”

The peculiarity of the Virginia variety is that unlike other types of tobacco, it can be dried in a special way at any temperature, said the source.

Azertutun LLC imports seeds of this variety, concludes contracts with population, provides farmers with seeds, etc., according to the source.

After cultivation, Azertutun LLC buys the tobacco, and this year it is expected to produce 2,700 tons of dried tobacco, the source said.

The source also reminded that last year, 843 hectares of land were allocated for tobacco in Shaki district and 2,631 tons of tobacco were produced.

