Azerbaijan increases purchase price for raw cotton

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The purchase price for one ton of raw cotton has been increased by 50 manats in Azerbaijan, the country’s Agriculture Ministry said in a message Sept. 20.

The increase in the purchase price will make it possible for farmers to earn an additional 12 million manats.

Thus, the purchase price for one ton of raw cotton will be 650 manats (earlier 600 manats) for the first grade cotton, 630 manats (earlier 580 manats) for the second grade cotton, 590 manats (earlier 540 manats) for the third grade cotton and 550 manats (earlier 500 manats) for the fourth grade cotton.

As many as 157,000 tons of cotton were harvested in Azerbaijan in January-August 2018, according to the country’s State Statistics Committee.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on Sept. 20)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news