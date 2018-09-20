Azerbaijan increases purchase price for raw cotton

20 September 2018 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The purchase price for one ton of raw cotton has been increased by 50 manats in Azerbaijan, the country’s Agriculture Ministry said in a message Sept. 20.

The increase in the purchase price will make it possible for farmers to earn an additional 12 million manats.

Thus, the purchase price for one ton of raw cotton will be 650 manats (earlier 600 manats) for the first grade cotton, 630 manats (earlier 580 manats) for the second grade cotton, 590 manats (earlier 540 manats) for the third grade cotton and 550 manats (earlier 500 manats) for the fourth grade cotton.

As many as 157,000 tons of cotton were harvested in Azerbaijan in January-August 2018, according to the country’s State Statistics Committee.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on Sept. 20)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan approves procedure for granting subsidies to beekeepers
Economy news 13:06
Minister talks opening of first sustainable social security center in Azerbaijan
Economy news 13:04
Bulgaria interested in special economic regime within Azerbaijan’s Alat free zone
Oil&Gas 12:56
Director of High Tech Park of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences appointed
ICT 12:54
Stable, rational labor market formed in Azerbaijan – deputy minister
Economy news 12:50
Azerbaijan was strong counterterrorism partner to US in 2017
Politics 12:25
Latest
Heydar Aliyev Foundation, BP ink memorandum for co-op on joint projects (PHOTO)
Business 13:29
Gold production increases in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 13:07
Azerbaijan approves procedure for granting subsidies to beekeepers
Economy news 13:06
Minister talks opening of first sustainable social security center in Azerbaijan
Economy news 13:04
Bulgaria interested in special economic regime within Azerbaijan’s Alat free zone
Oil&Gas 12:56
Director of High Tech Park of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences appointed
ICT 12:54
Mirziyoyev instructs to increase investment in ICT sector
ICT 12:50
Stable, rational labor market formed in Azerbaijan – deputy minister
Economy news 12:50
MAN Auto-Uzbekistan to premiere innovative truck model
Economy news 12:40