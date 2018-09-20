Reforms in Azerbaijan’s customs sphere cover 3 directions - deputy chairman

20 September 2018 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee has nearly completed the first stage of reforming the country’s customs sphere, Deputy Chairman of the Committee Igbal Babayev said Sept. 20 during the 7th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku-2018.

He said that in general, the reforms are implemented in three directions - the development of ties between customs and business, between customs and government, as well as among various customs structures.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ranking of trade partners: Italy, Germany increase trade with Azerbaijan
Economy news 13 September 10:54
Azerbaijani customs strengthens cooperation with SMEs (PHOTO)
Economy news 8 August 12:32
Representative of Azerbaijan in WCO appointed to new position
Business 24 July 15:54
"Siniq Korpu" post on Azerbaijan-Georgia border working in normal mode - customs
Business 17 July 16:18
Azerbaijan prohibits individual imports of mobile phones for sale
Economy news 11 July 16:05
Changes in management of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee
Economy news 8 July 11:22
Latest
Trump says OPEC 'monopoly' must get prices down
Oil&Gas 16:42
Uzbekistan expects accessing Europe, Middle East via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars
Economy news 16:25
Azerbaijani police may start using drones
ICT 16:23
Turkey discloses opening date of new highway
Economy news 16:23
Eduard Mukhametov: More than 80 thousand people in Azerbaijan are regular daily customers of LUKOIL
Oil&Gas 16:05
Azerbaijani oil prices vary
Oil&Gas 15:51
New switches being laid at Azerbaijan’s Sangachal, Goran railway stations (PHOTO)
Business 15:47
South's Moon: North Korea's Kim wants second Trump summit to spur denuclearization
Other News 15:34
Japanese financing agency studies projects in Turkmenistan
Economy news 15:33