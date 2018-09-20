Stable, rational labor market formed in Azerbaijan: deputy minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:50)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

A stable and rational labor market has been formed in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Matin Karimli said Sept. 20 at the 7th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku 2018.

“Over the first six months of this year, 67,000 new jobs were opened in Azerbaijan,” he noted. “The law on unemployment insurance was adopted as part of the improvement of legislation. At the same time, we are taking measures to ensure employment of the population. In 2016-2017, we attracted 1,254 people to the self-employment program. This year we plan to bring this figure to 7,000 via the unemployment insurance fund. As many as 6,100 people have already participated in the program.”

He added that 350 professional standards were adopted in Azerbaijan.

“In March 2017-August 2018, 85,000 new labor contracts were registered in the system of labor contracts,” he said. “This is while Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund recorded an increase in revenues worth 240 million manats.”

At the same time, Karimli noted that presently there are shortcomings in the market. "There is a lack of qualified personnel in the market and a great number of people don’t work according to their specialty," he added.

