Uzbekistan actively promotes its fruits, vegetables in Singapore

The Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the Republic of Singapore has organized a trial air supply of fresh melons to Singapore with the assistance of the "Uztrade" JSC under Ministry of Foreign Trade and the Administration of Syrdarya region, "UzDaily.uz" reported Sept. 20.

The first trial batch of melons was sent to the Mustafa retail trade network which were exhibited for advertising purposes at the shopping center on September 18-19.

At the same time, the embassy is negotiating with the Century Global Pte Ltd company in order to study the issue of import of fresh and dried fruits and vegetables (melons, tomatoes, cherries, legumes, etc.), various grades of wines and other Uzbek products demanded in the Singapore market.

In particular, it is planned to promote Uzbek products through FairPrice retail supermarket chain with the assistance of the Century Global Pty Ltd company.

The first trial batch of melons has also been delivered to the head office of the FairPrice trade network.

