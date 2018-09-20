Heydar Aliyev Foundation, BP ink memorandum for co-op on joint projects (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:29)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and BP Azerbaijan have signed a memorandum of cooperation on implementation of joint projects.

The signing ceremony was attended by Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov and BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones.

At the meeting held between the representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and BP Azerbaijan, the sides discussed projects that will be implemented in Azerbaijan, including opportunities for cooperation in the social, cultural, sports, environmental spheres, in education, science and technology.

Anar Alakbarov told about the support provided by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, operating since 2004, to the state policy in the social, economic, cultural spheres, about the contribution being made to the formation of civil society. Alakbarov noted that the Foundation’s activities at international level play an important role in the life of countries and citizens, as well as in the expansion of bilateral ties.

Among these projects, he mentioned the recent opening of the Emergency Medical Aid Center, built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, projects being implemented in Hungary, as well as holding a presentation in a few days in Vatican related to restoration of catacombs in Rome.

It was also noted that along with the biggest projects implemented by the Foundation – “New School to Renewing Azerbaijan”, “Support for Education”, the construction of the Thalassemia Center, projects related to supporting people with Down syndrome and those in need of special care, children deprived of parental care, as well as projects to promote the history and culture of Azerbaijan are being successfully implemented.

“It is also symbolic that the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and BP coincides with the 24th anniversary of the signing of the Contract of the Century,” Alakbarov said.

“It is gratifying that as part of major oil projects in Azerbaijan, BP is expanding its activity in the humanitarian sphere in our country and continues cooperation on the memorandum signed with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which is the biggest non-governmental organization in the region,” he noted. “I hope that the memorandum signed between the Foundation and BP will be successfully implemented regarding projects not only in Baku, but also regarding our projects in the Azerbaijani districts.”

Honor for BP to operate in Azerbaijan

Stressing that he wanted to visit the Heydar Aliyev Center long ago, Gary Jones expressed satisfaction with the signing of the memorandum of cooperation on Azerbaijan Oilmen’s Day and the 24th anniversary of the Contract of the Century, which is BP’s first contract with Azerbaijan.

For BP, it is an honor to work in Azerbaijan, he said.

Since the signing of the first contract, BP has been operating with the brave oilmen of Azerbaijan in the oil industry of this country, he added.

Gary Jones noted that over the years of operation in Azerbaijan, the company represented by him has witnessed successful implementation of plans that were farsightedly put forth by the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

Thus, these strategic plans are skilfully implemented in the name of interests and future of Azerbaijan, Jones added.

Noting that factors as development of education, culture and care for people are at the heart of such successful projects, Jones highly appreciated the activity of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation from this point of view.

Gary Jones: What the Heydar Aliyev Foundation does is an invaluable contribution to the nation’s future

“BP welcomes this opportunity to join our efforts to help build Azerbaijan’s bright sustainable future,” Gary Jones said. “We believe what the Heydar Aliyev Foundation does is an invaluable contribution to the nation’s future. Its cultural, educational, social and environmental activities are recognized both nationally and internationally. Over the past 26 years of our presence here we have also done our best to support, where we can, the development of education, capacity-building in communities, enhancement of the local SME market, development of national sport and promotion of cultural heritage. We look forward to this opportunity - together we can do more for this wonderful country as its long term reliable partner.”

Objectives of the memorandum include joint projects in education, culture, healthcare and others

The memorandum of cooperation envisages implementation of projects of mutual interest in education, culture, healthcare and others in the regions covered by the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and South Caucasus Pipeline in Azerbaijan.

These projects will support the development of various infrastructure, including the construction and restoration of school buildings, the restoration and preservation of cultural and historical heritage, and the development of SMEs.

Joint projects in the environmental, sports, social and educational areas, including those on development of start-ups and various types of professional creativity among youth in the districts, education of children and adolescents, as well as projects related to children deprived of parental care will also be implemented.

The guests also got acquainted with the Heydar Aliyev Museum and exhibition halls in the Center. Interesting projects presented at the Center and its architectural style caused great interest among the guests.

