Minister talks opening first sustainable social security center in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

20 September 2018 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 13:04)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

There are plans to open the first Center for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) in Yasamal District of Baku before the end of this year, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Matin Karimli said Sept. 20 during the 7th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku 2018.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on additional measures in social protection of the population on August 9.

According to the order, two million manats will be allocated to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population from the Azerbaijani president’s reserve fund, envisaged in the 2018 state budget, to implement measures to organize the activity of the DOST under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, establish DOST centers, and improve services rendered to citizens in employment, labor and social protection.

