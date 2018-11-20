Ministry: 2019 to be turning point in fight against informal employment in Azerbaijan

20 November 2018 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Employment trips of Turkish citizens to Georgia dramatically drop
Turkey 19 November 14:34
Azerbaijan eyes to expand scope of self-employment program (Exclusive)
Economy news 19 November 12:49
French government to hike fuel tax despite massive protests
Europe 19 November 05:27
Number of Turkish citizens' business trips to Central Asia in October revealed
Economy news 17 November 09:26
Business visits of Turkish citizens to Russia decrease
Economy news 16 November 17:53
Employment trips from Turkey to Israel down by almost 70%
Economy news 16 November 16:16
Latest
Azerbaijani bank installs automated deposit machine
Economy news 17:19
Chargés d'affaires: Croatia, Azerbaijan are at good starting point (INTERVIEW) (PHOTO)
Economy news 17:18
Industrial projects create over 1,500 jobs in Iran’s Urmia
Economy news 17:03
Russia's INTRA talks new projects in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16:57
Saudi-German JV supplying pipes to Turkmenistan for TAPI gas pipeline
Oil&Gas 16:42
Qatar escalates WTO dispute over alleged Saudi IP violation
Arab World 16:35
Uzbekistan's government reveals economy growth forecasts
Economy news 16:32
Deputy PM: Solution over Italy budget can be found with EU, but main measures to stay
Europe 16:25
Russia, India sign contracts on building 4 Project 11356 frigates
Russia 16:19