Capacity of Kazakh ports exceeds 26 million tons per year (Exclusive)

22 November 2018 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Armenia must withdraw from occupied Azerbaijani lands - Turkish presidential administration
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:35
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team defeats Armenian rivals
Society 16:33
BP: TAP is a game-changer as new source of product into Europe
Oil&Gas 16:10
Inpex Corp. reveals target output volume at Kazakhstan’s Kashagan field
Oil&Gas 15:56
Azerbaijan keen on increasing investments in Russia's tourism, agriculture (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:46
Azerbaijan, Russia mull joint production in pharmaceuticals, automotive industry
Economy news 15:41
Latest
Tel Aviv in top 10 of millionaires per sq-mile
Israel 16:45
Kyrgyzstan establishes Council on Relations with Compatriots Abroad
Kyrgyzstan 16:36
Armenia must withdraw from occupied Azerbaijani lands - Turkish presidential administration
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:35
Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting foreign countries increases
Tourism 16:35
China says U.S. accusations of unfair trade practices 'groundless'
China 16:33
First 42-megawatt gas power station in Iran's Zahedan city launched
Oil&Gas 16:33
Italian top diplomat highlights Russia’s key role in resolving Libyan issue
Europe 16:33
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team defeats Armenian rivals
Society 16:33
Asia will contribute 45% of global refinery hydrocracking units capacity additions by 2022: GlobalData
Oil&Gas 16:32