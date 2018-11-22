Big Azerbaijani-financed project in Montenegro to be commissioned in 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

The opening of the Portonovi resort in Montenegro in 2019 will begin with the commissioning of the Portonovi Village and Marina Residence, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azmont Investments Ahmet Erentok said at the presentation of the project in Baku Nov. 22.

He said this resort will be one of the most sought-after residential and entertainment facilities in the Adriatic and the most exclusive real estate project in this part of Europe.

Speaking about the various components of the project, Erentok noted that Marina Residence in Portonovi includes elegant apartments and waterfront villas.

Erentok also noted that the resort has a wide range of real estate properties, ranging from luxury houses located in the center of a Mediterranean village, to villas with views of the ultramodern bay.

“The growing influence of Montenegro as one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe is an obvious fact,” said Erentok.

Portonovi is considered the biggest project being implemented in Montenegro. The project includes hotels, restaurants, luxury villas, houses, residences, spas, boutiques, a yacht club and other facilities.

