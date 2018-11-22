Japan simplifies multiple entry visa issuance for Azerbaijani citizens

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Japan has simplified the process of issuing multiple entry visas for Azerbaijani citizens, Japanese Ambassador in Baku Teruyuki Katori told reporters at an event on the occasion of the Emperor's birthday on Nov. 22.

The ambassador noted that about 30 million tourists visit Japan every year and the influx of tourists to Japan continues to increase.

Speaking of economic cooperation, the ambassador noted that the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev has been appointed co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission for economic relations.

"I am confident that under Babayev’s leadership, economic relations between the two countries will develop further," he added.

Speaking at the event, Mukhtar Babayev, in turn, noted that there have always been friendly relations and partnership between Azerbaijan and Japan.

"Azerbaijan and Japan have always contributed to peace and stability in the world. Japan’s support for Azerbaijan’s fair position in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is important," the minister said.

"There is a great potential for the development of economic relations, and a goal has been set to increase the bilateral trade. In addition, I would like to mention the prospects for opening direct flights. Japan’s use of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is also of great importance," Babayev said.

