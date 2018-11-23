GM Uzbekistan reduces car booking time

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The Uzbek automaker GM Uzbekistan has reduced the time for booking cars in stock at dealerships to one day, the press service of the company announced.

According to the information, customers who booked cars through the Uzavtosavdo platform must enter into a purchase agreement and/or make a payment within 24 hours.

The company is optimizing the platform in order to screen out false bids for the purchase of cars that are in stock at dealerships. Car bookings will be maintained for a day. After the specified period, the selected car will be removed from the booking.

Uzavtosanoat has launched Uzavtosavdo, an electronic platform for the online sale of GM Uzbekistan cars, earlier.

All it takes to purchase a car is to download the Uzavtosavdo application, register with the Unified Identification System (One ID) by complying with the online instructions. With electronic digital signature, it is possible to purchase a car through the application even while being abroad.

In January-October 2018, Uzbekistan manufactured 148,300 cars, which is 31.7 percent more compared to the same period in 2017.

