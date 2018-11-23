Economy minister discloses volume of non-oil transit from Turkmenistan via Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:10)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Taleh Mursagulov – Trend:

The volume of non-oil transit from Turkmenistan through Azerbaijan reached 190,000 tons in January-September 2018, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev made the remarks at a press-conference in Baku on Nov. 23 dedicated to the transport and transit potential of Azerbaijan.

“This does not reflect the total transit potential and this figure will grow several times in the future,” the minister added.

Mustafayev added that the visa regime for cargo carriers between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan will be simplified.

He added that this is envisaged by the agreement signed during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Turkmenistan on Nov. 21-22.

“During the reporting period, the volume of transit cargo transportation through the transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan reached 10 million tons,” the minister added. “Thus, 8.4 million tons of that volume accounted for the transit of oil and oil products and about two million tons - transit of non-oil products.”

“The volume of transit cargo transportation through Azerbaijan increased by 23 percent over the first nine months of 2018,” he said. “Cargo transportation via the North-South Transport Corridor increased by hundred times.”

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan amounted to $125.5 million in January-October 2018. Over $21 million accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to this country.

