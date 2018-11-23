Turkish construction company seeks to implement joint projects in Azerbaijan

23 November 2018 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Administration: Signed docs show practical significance of Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Turkmenistan
Politics 17:55
New political party created in Turkey
Turkey 17:13
Comfort Group in Azerbaijan looking for buyers of property at a Turkish resort (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:12
Minister: Baku Forum shows real interest of world community in intercultural dialogue
Politics 16:56
Minister: Azerbaijan isolates Armenia from all transport projects in region
Economy news 16:35
Uzbekistan to supply $49M dried pepper to Turkey
Economy news 16:33
Latest
ROSATOM ready to help Azerbaijan in nuclear power plant construction
ICT 18:28
Administration: Signed docs show practical significance of Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Turkmenistan
Politics 17:55
How will decreasing oil prices affect fuel inflation?
Oil&Gas 17:46
Netanyahu names Eyal Zamir as next IDF deputy chief of staff
Israel 17:43
Russia develops mobile super-computer for defense industry
Russia 17:36
U.N. says hopes for peace in Afghanistan are well founded
US 17:30
China says WTO faces 'profound crisis', urges reform
China 17:26
Banks in Azerbaijan to be able to use movable property as collateral when getting loans
Economy news 17:16
Tajikistan will receive 88 million USD for completion of rehabilitation of the Qairoqqum hydropower plant
Tajikistan 17:15