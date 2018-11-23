Azerbaijan, China to mull expansion of co-op in transport & transit

23 November 2018 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Taleh Mursagulov – Trend:

Azerbaijan and China will discuss expansion of cooperation in the field of transport and transit, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said Nov. 23 at a press conference on the country’s transport and transit potential.

He said that this issue will be discussed as part of the expected visit of the Chinese delegation to Azerbaijan.

The minister noted that China is showing interest in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in terms of container traffic.

“Azerbaijan plays an important role in the transportation of goods from China to Europe and in the opposite direction, and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route passing through Azerbaijan corresponds to China’s One Belt, One Road Initiative,” the minister said.

Mustafayev noted that One Belt, One Road Initiative is also important for Azerbaijan from the point of view of implementing the country’s transit potential.

In addition, Mustafayev said that in 2015, as part of the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to China, a memorandum of understanding was signed on the joint promotion of the Silk Road Economic Belt.

“Azerbaijan is one of the first countries that supported this strategy [of China],” he said.

Azerbaijan’s trade with China amounted to $984.5 million in January-October 2018, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee. At the same time, Azerbaijan’s exports to China amounted to $35.8 million, while imports stood at $948.7 million.

