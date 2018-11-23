UNDP, UK helping Uzbek producers to boost competitiveness

23 November 2018 18:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov 22

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

An international scientific-practical workshop on ensuring the competitiveness of Uzbek producers in foreign and domestic goods and services markets was held in Tashkent, Uzbek media reported.

Following the event, recommendations were prepared on improving the system of customs administration and the activities of the created free economic zones in Uzbekistan.

The seminar brought together about 10,909 specialists representing relevant ministries, departments, the education sector, NGOs, research institutes and the media. Along with leading domestic experts, speakers from Hungary, Germany, the US, Russia and international organizations took the floor.

During the first session, the best practices of the EU and CIS countries in the development of international trade as well as the prospects for Uzbekistan’s accession to the WTO were discussed. The second session was dedicated to increasing the export potential of Uzbekistan and increasing the export of products of domestic agricultural producers.

The seminar ended with a session on the development of free economic zones, the formation of sectorial clusters and technology parks.

There are 21 free economic zones in the country, of which 9 are industrial, 7 are pharmaceutical, 2 are agricultural, as well as one for tourism, one for transport and logistics, and one for production of sports equipment.

The workshop was organized by the Chamber of Commerce, the Center for Economic Research, UNDP, and the UK Embassy in Uzbekistan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan to join one more international organization
Economy news 19:48
Uzbekistan to supply $49M dried pepper to Turkey
Economy news 16:33
Uzbekistan, OECD mull dev't of trade, transport connectivity
Economy news 16:20
O’zto’qimachiliksanoat holds seminar on cotton-textile production modernization
Economy news 15:34
JICA supports the effective management of Tajikistan’s common border with Afghanistan
Other News 11:40
Mirziyoyev slams commercial banks for relying on state support
Economy news 11:33
Latest
Infrastructure of Azerbaijani IDs to be integrated into digital identification system
ICT 20:20
Hungarian businessmen to visit Kazakhstan next year
Economy news 20:18
Japan to host Expo 2025
World 20:17
Construction of biggest water treatment facility nearing end in Azerbaijan
Business 19:55
Uzbekistan to join one more international organization
Economy news 19:48
Expert: Armenians in miserable condition because of own aggressive policy
Politics 19:09
ROSATOM ready to help Azerbaijan in nuclear power plant construction
ICT 18:28
Administration: Signed docs show practical significance of President Aliyev’s visit to Turkmenistan
Politics 17:55
How will decreasing oil prices affect fuel inflation?
Oil&Gas 17:46