Pomegranate production expected to increase in Azerbaijan

29 November 2018 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Taleh Mursagulov – Trend:

The production and export of pomegranate are expected to increase in Azerbaijan, head of the Azerbaijani Association of Pomegranate Manufacturers and Exporters Farhad Garashov told reporters in Baku on Nov. 29.

He said that the production and export of pomegranate is expected to increase by 20-25 percent in Azerbaijan in 2018 compared to 2017.

Garashov added that in 2017, 165,000 tons of pomegranates were produced in the country, while the export revenues for 2017 amounted to $10 million.

“Pomegranates were mainly exported to the CIS countries, Europe, as well as, in small volumes, to the US and Australia,” he said. "This year the pomegranate production may reach 190,000-200,000 tons."

Garashov added that the Association participates in various foreign delegations, in international exhibitions.

"The members of the Association have the opportunity to demonstrate their products abroad, as well as expand the export of their products," he said.

