Iran discloses volume of walnuts picked in Khorramabad county

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

In Khorramabad county of Iran’s Lorestan province 3,000 hectares account for walnut trees, Murad Beiranvand, director of the agriculture organization of Khorramabad county of Lorestan province, said in an interview with IRNA.

So far, more than 4,000 tons of walnuts have been harvested from that area, he said.

Beiranvand added that trees in a 300-hectare-area are young and are not productive yet.

This Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), the walnuts have not been fully picked, he added.

Beiranvand said that last Iranian year, 6,622 tons of walnuts were picked in Khorramabad county.

Last Iranian year 14,433 tons of walnuts were picked, while this Iranian year 16,821 tons of walnuts were harvested, Beiranvand said.

