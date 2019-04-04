Mineral water producer in Azerbaijan decides on export market

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

Gadabay Mineral Sulari LLC, mineral water producer in Azerbaijan, has decided on a market for exporting its products this year, a source in the company told Trend.

The source noted that the company will export its products to the Russian market.

"We plan to start supplies in the second half of the year, and we look forward to the demand and interest in our products in the neighboring market," the source added. "In the domestic market, our products under the Slavyanka and Gadabay brands are very popular and in demand due to high quality of water, and we will increase production volumes."

The company uses equipment from Germany and Turkey.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news