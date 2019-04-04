Mineral water producer in Azerbaijan decides on export market

4 April 2019 09:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

Gadabay Mineral Sulari LLC, mineral water producer in Azerbaijan, has decided on a market for exporting its products this year, a source in the company told Trend.

The source noted that the company will export its products to the Russian market.

"We plan to start supplies in the second half of the year, and we look forward to the demand and interest in our products in the neighboring market," the source added. "In the domestic market, our products under the Slavyanka and Gadabay brands are very popular and in demand due to high quality of water, and we will increase production volumes."

The company uses equipment from Germany and Turkey.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
TAP updates on status of compressor stations
Oil&Gas 10:34
Azerbaijani company talks participation in reconstruction of oil refinery in Baku
Economy 10:09
Barkindo: OPEC+ meeting in Baku showed that challenge of balancing market is a continuous process
Oil&Gas 10:07
Samad Seyidov: April battles - example of Azerbaijani army’s heroism
Politics 09:05
Atlas Engineering completes installation of metal structures at large facility in Baku
Economy 09:05
IMF delegation to visit Baku in coming months
Economy 07:26
Latest
Russia offers building NPP in Kazakhstan
Economy 11:03
Turkish party chairman calls for municipal re-elections
Turkey 11:00
Turkmenistan makes final sum-up of parliamentary by-election
Turkmenistan 10:38
TAP updates on status of compressor stations
Oil&Gas 10:34
New fuel developed to pair emissions reduction with energy efficiency
ICT 10:25
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 4
Economy 10:23
Kazakh tenge again grows against US dollar
Finance 10:22
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:16
Azerbaijani company talks participation in reconstruction of oil refinery in Baku
Economy 10:09