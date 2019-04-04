Uzbekistan, Singapore agree to interact within UN framework

4 April 2019 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Abdulaziz Kamilov, met with the Senior Minister of State of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Mayor of the South-Eastern District of Singapore, Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The main attention during the talks was paid to the prospects for further strengthening Uzbek-Singapore relations, including interaction within the UN and other organizations.

During the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction the participation of leading Singaporean companies in the implementation of significant projects for Uzbekistan’s economy and confirmed their interest in further enhancing cooperation, including in the trade and economic, investment, tourism, cultural, humanitarian and other areas.

In this context, a proposal was considered to resume the inter-ministrial political consultations after a 7-year break. It was noted that this mechanism of regular contacts allows foreign policy departments to monitor the implementation of previously reached agreements, focus on new areas of cooperation, and exchange views on current international and regional issues.

There are 32 companies in Uzbekistan that operate with Singapore capital, including eight with 100 percent foreign capital. Representative offices of 10 Singapore companies are accredited.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
International oilfield service company developing hydrocarbon deposits in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 17:44
Russian MONT company opens branch in Uzbekistan
ICT 17:07
Russian company implements project of smart town in Uzbek region
ICT 16:02
Uzbekneftegaz owes Chinese company $16M
Oil&Gas 15:49
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to work together in hydropower sector
Oil&Gas 14:19
Uzbekistan receives new UNDP Resident Representative
Economy 14:15
Latest
Kazakh National Bank announces tender for vehicle maintenance
Tenders 17:57
Flood damages in Lorestan Province reach $1.9 billion
Iran 17:47
International oilfield service company developing hydrocarbon deposits in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 17:44
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange falls on CBA notes
Finance 17:35
Zakharova: Russian, Azerbaijani FMs expected to meet in Moscow
Politics 17:34
Turkey's ruling party provides facts on falsification of over 10,000 votes in elections
Turkey 17:22
Russian, Azerbaijani companies may expand joint production
Economy 17:20
Azerbaijani parliamentary committee talks meeting of Joint Working Group on Human Rights (Exclusive)
Politics 17:19
Kazakhstan significantly increases wheat exports
Economy 17:16