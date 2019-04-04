Uzbekistan, Singapore agree to interact within UN framework

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Abdulaziz Kamilov, met with the Senior Minister of State of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Mayor of the South-Eastern District of Singapore, Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The main attention during the talks was paid to the prospects for further strengthening Uzbek-Singapore relations, including interaction within the UN and other organizations.

During the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction the participation of leading Singaporean companies in the implementation of significant projects for Uzbekistan’s economy and confirmed their interest in further enhancing cooperation, including in the trade and economic, investment, tourism, cultural, humanitarian and other areas.

In this context, a proposal was considered to resume the inter-ministrial political consultations after a 7-year break. It was noted that this mechanism of regular contacts allows foreign policy departments to monitor the implementation of previously reached agreements, focus on new areas of cooperation, and exchange views on current international and regional issues.

There are 32 companies in Uzbekistan that operate with Singapore capital, including eight with 100 percent foreign capital. Representative offices of 10 Singapore companies are accredited.

