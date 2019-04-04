Minister: Azerbaijan, Russia could arrange export to third countries

4 April 2019 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

Russia and Azerbaijan have a great potential for the development of bilateral cooperation in the industrial sector, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters at a briefing in Baku on April 4, Trend reports.

"The delegation, including the representatives of the companies operating in different spheres, which we have created, potentially reviewed the Azerbaijani market,” the minister said. “Most of these companies would like to increase supply volumes and create joint ventures."

“Azerbaijan and Russia could arrange export to third countries by reducing logistics costs, taking into account Azerbaijan’s strategic location in the region,” he said.

Manturov stressed that a meeting is planned to be held with Azerbaijani partners within the Innoprom industrial forum in Yekaterinburg, Russia in early July.

“The dialogue with those companies with which it is planned to work out the projects that have been discussed at today's forum in Baku to sum up a certain result and help the companies find a solution to ensure the state support measures, including financial support, will be continued within the forum,” he said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MatanatNasibova

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
International oilfield service company developing hydrocarbon deposits in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 17:44
Zakharova: Russian, Azerbaijani FMs expected to meet in Moscow
Politics 17:34
Russian, Azerbaijani companies may expand joint production
Economy 17:20
Azerbaijani parliamentary committee talks meeting of Joint Working Group on Human Rights (Exclusive)
Politics 17:19
Russian MONT company opens branch in Uzbekistan
ICT 17:07
Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of SMEs talks opportunities in tourism field
Economy 16:41
Latest
Kazakh National Bank announces tender for vehicle maintenance
Tenders 17:57
Flood damages in Lorestan Province reach $1.9 billion
Iran 17:47
International oilfield service company developing hydrocarbon deposits in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 17:44
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange falls on CBA notes
Finance 17:35
Zakharova: Russian, Azerbaijani FMs expected to meet in Moscow
Politics 17:34
Turkey's ruling party provides facts on falsification of over 10,000 votes in elections
Turkey 17:22
Russian, Azerbaijani companies may expand joint production
Economy 17:20
Azerbaijani parliamentary committee talks meeting of Joint Working Group on Human Rights (Exclusive)
Politics 17:19
Kazakhstan significantly increases wheat exports
Economy 17:16