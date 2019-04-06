Fundamental reforms in Azerbaijan increase level of entrepreneurship development

6 April 2019 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

Development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan is one of the main goals of large-scale reforms implemented in the tax and customs sphere, as well as other areas, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the third forum in Azerbaijan’s Agstafa district dedicated to the role of entrepreneurship in the development of districts.

He noted that the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan significantly improved the social welfare of citizens, the economic power continues to be strengthened and the economy is being diversified.

“In recent years, we have witnessed the creation of infrastructure that meets modern requirements, the launch of new industrial enterprises and support for entrepreneurship,” he added. “The implementation of state programs of the socio-economic development of the districts has also had a great influence on the development of the Azerbaijani districts and their reaching a qualitatively new level of development. At the same time, by enhancing the competitiveness of goods under the brand “Made in Azerbaijan” and by increasing profits in this sector, it is very important to develop the domestic market and in parallel to expand export opportunities.”

He noted that 970,000 entrepreneurs are registered in Azerbaijan, half of which are active.

“In 2018 alone, 87,600 taxpayers were registered in Azerbaijan, 50.4 percent of which were business entities in the districts,” he said. “I believe that the development of districts and the growth of regional entrepreneurship will contribute to progress in Azerbaijan, and I hope that the third regional forum in Agstafa will open up new opportunities for the development of entrepreneurship in the country.”

Heads of the Azerbaijani districts and their representatives, entrepreneurs, the Ministry of Taxes, the State Customs Committee, the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, the Food Safety Agency, the State Advertising Agency and representatives of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan took part in the work of the forum.

