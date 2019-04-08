Kazakhstan may purchase tractors from Indian companies

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Kazakhstan negotiates with a few Indian tractor makers including Mahindra & Mahindra company for the purchase of tractors and agri-input mechanisation equipment to boost the agriculture, Trend reports with reference to the country's ambassador in India Iskander Baitassov.

"We are holding dialogues with a few Indian tractor makers. Negotiation with Mahindra & Mahindra is ahead than others. We are also inviting another tractor maker Sonalika for an assembly line in Kazakhstan," he said.

"Mahindra is seeking protection and assurance on sales. This is not possible. However, we will offer help to export the company’s products to the markets of other countries where Kazakhstan has preferential access," Baitassov stated.

He said the Indian companies had shown greater interest in Kazakhstan in the past few years.

He expressed optimism that there will be healthy growth in bilateral trade to $1.5 billion in 2019 compared to 1.2 billion in 2018.

