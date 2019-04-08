Uzbek chemical enterprises manufacture products worth over $193 M

8 April 2019 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Enterprises of Uzkimyosanoat JSC manufactured marketable products in the amount of 1.636.8 trillion soums ($193.736 million) in January-March 2019, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

This figure is 20.6 percent more than for the same period last year.

Chemical enterprises produced 334,960 tons of mineral fertilizers, including 252,170 tons of nitrogen fertilizers, 37,770 tons of phosphate fertilizers and 45,020 of tons potash fertilizers.

During the reporting period, 1,276.5 million tons of mineral fertilizers were put up for trading in physical weight, of which 681,700 tons were sold.

Uzkimyosanoat is an integrated corporate structure that combines chemical enterprises of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The company develops and sells industrial, innovation, marketing program development of chemical plants, thus creating the conditions and prerequisites for the sustainable development of the industry as a whole.

The company comprises 14 industrial enterprises, 13 regional distribution organizations involved in the implementation of mineral fertilizers to agriculture , scientific research and design institutes , foreign freight forwarding organization "Kimetrans" and "Kimetrans Logistics", and brokerage company "Hamkor - kimeservis".

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian company implements project of smart town in Uzbek region
ICT 09:24
Uzbekistan to exhibit its project at XI Forum ATOMEXPO-2019
Oil&Gas 6 April 14:48
Uzbek chemical enterprises manufacture products worth over $193 M
Economy 6 April 13:33
Russian Zarubezhneft, Uzbekneftegaz to launch project to increase hydrocarbon production
Oil&Gas 6 April 12:13
Uzbekistan to hold meeting of 7 branch bodies of CIS
Economy 6 April 10:59
Uzbek Bank, Islamic Corp. for Development of Private Sector to co-op in asset management
Finance 6 April 10:01
Latest
SOCAR to establish petrochemical research and development center in Turkey
Oil&Gas 10:08
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:05
Iranian MPs vow countermeasure to any US action against IRGC
Politics 09:43
Kazakh currency starts week with weakening against US dollar
Finance 09:42
Turkmenistan reveals rice harvest plan
Economy 09:29
Azerbaijan to introduce system for obtaining construction permits online (Exclusive)
Economy 09:26
Turkey, Switzerland buy oil products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:24
Russian company implements project of smart town in Uzbek region
ICT 09:24
Oil minister: Iran, Iraq reach initial agreement on development of two fields
Business 09:23