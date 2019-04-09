Closure of sky over Pakistan forces UzAirways to increase time of flights

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways was forced to increase the duration of flights to Southeast Asia by 1.5 - 3 hours in some areas due to the closure of Pakistani airspace for commercial flights, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek airlines.

Uzbekistan Airways assured that the flights were extended till the resumption of the usual schedule.

The changes affected regular flights to Amritsar, Delhi, Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Bangkok, the route of which usually passes over Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

All flights to / from Amritsar, Delhi, Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Singapore were diverted to fly over the airspace of Turkmenistan, Iran and Oman, which added 2-3 hours to normal flight times

Flights to / from Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Singapore are carried out through Laos, China and Kazakhstan, which increases the travel time by 1,5-2 hours.

