Closure of sky over Pakistan forces UzAirways to increase time of flights

9 April 2019 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways was forced to increase the duration of flights to Southeast Asia by 1.5 - 3 hours in some areas due to the closure of Pakistani airspace for commercial flights, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek airlines.

Uzbekistan Airways assured that the flights were extended till the resumption of the usual schedule.

The changes affected regular flights to Amritsar, Delhi, Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Bangkok, the route of which usually passes over Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

All flights to / from Amritsar, Delhi, Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Singapore were diverted to fly over the airspace of Turkmenistan, Iran and Oman, which added 2-3 hours to normal flight times

Flights to / from Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Singapore are carried out through Laos, China and Kazakhstan, which increases the travel time by 1,5-2 hours.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish agency to aid Uzbekistan in increasing tourism potential
Economy 14:57
Russia to set up production of building materials in Uzbekistan
Economy 14:02
Uzbek company to enter IPO in December 2019
Finance 13:56
Russian company to start producing trailers in Uzbekistan
Economy 12:56
Uzbek clothes may be sold in Russia through new trade house
Economy 12:50
South Korean president to visit Uzbekistan next week
Economy 12:44
Latest
Iranian Customs establish think tank committee for dealing with sanctions
Iran 15:06
New agreement approved between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
Politics 15:05
SMEs' share in Kazakhstan's GDP growing
Economy 15:04
Azerbaijani ministry: Tonoyan’s latest statements part of plan against Pashinyan’s power
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:03
Turkish agency to aid Uzbekistan in increasing tourism potential
Economy 14:57
Decrease in number of smokers hits record in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 14:42
WHO European high-level Conference underway in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 14:38
Montenegro appoints its new Chargé d'affaires in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:36
Primary housing prices down in Baku
Economy 14:36