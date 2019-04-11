Iranian economist: economic companies with ties to Sepah may mask themselves

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

In order to save themselves from US sanctions, economic companies with ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (more commonly known as Sepah) may end up masking themselves, as told by Iranian expert economist Jamshid Adalatian to ILNA while commenting on the economic impact of the US designating Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, Trend reports.

According to Adalatian, a good example thereof can be the merger of several banks with ties to the armed forces into Bank Sepah.

He added that the sanctions are not limited to Sepah, but to all of Iran – therefore designating Sepah as a terrorist organization "increases military threats, and can have disastrous consequences for the Iranian economy," he said.

According to the Iranian expert, the US is aiming to influence the Iranian economy, because it had done everything it in its power against Sepah for all this time.

Saying that many Iranian citizens mistakenly think that Iran simply spends money in Iraq and Syria, Adalatian pointed out that Iran is actually aiming to increase its trade turnover with Iraq.

"Iran has invested in Iraq before and is now benefiting from it, as Iraq is currently one of the countries helping Iran," he said.

The Iranian expert said that Iran has an important geographical position in the Middle East. It connects the north to the south, and east to the west. It is therefore why the US tries to establish ties with Iran in its long-term policy. If this is achieved, it will be accompanied by many changes.

On April 8, the US added the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to its list of designated terrorist organizations. In turn, Iran has proclaimed the US military dislocated in the Middle East and its soldiers as terrorists.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news