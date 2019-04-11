Iran exports dates worth $300M

11 April 2019 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran receives humanitarian aid sent on instruction by Azerbaijani president
Society 12:52
Production of Iran’s South Pars Gas Complex grows by 9 million barrels
Oil&Gas 12:39
Iran issues licenses for creation of 280 industrial enterprises in Bushehr
Economy 11:26
Sales of foreign currency to Iran’s NIMA system accelerated
Finance 10:23
Iranian economist: economic companies with ties to Sepah may mask themselves
Economy 09:43
Iran sets final price for domestically-made wheat
Economy 09:07
Latest
IEA: OPEC crude oil output down by 550,000 b/d
Oil&Gas 13:37
OPEC+ output down by 3.1 mb/d since November 2018
Oil&Gas 13:34
Plant for production of aerated concrete launched in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 13:29
CPC-Kazakhstan opens tender for supply of components for relay products
Tenders 13:29
CPC-Kazakhstan opens tender for sale of special trucks
Tenders 13:29
Turkmenistan starts building administrative center of Ahal region
Turkmenistan 13:05
CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender for supply of high-voltage equipment
Tenders 13:03
Iran receives humanitarian aid sent on instruction by Azerbaijani president
Society 12:52
Media: Turkey concerned about contracts signed with Sudan
Turkey 12:50