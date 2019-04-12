Azerbaijani company talks launch of road construction in Ukraine

12 April 2019 09:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

Azerbaijani construction company AzVIRT will begin road construction in Ukraine in May 2019, a source at the company told Trend.

The project costs 130 million euros and will be implemented in three phases, the source noted.

"All earthwork will be completed by the end of April, after which there will be full readiness for laying the road with a total length of 80 km," the source said.

AzVirt company is one of the well-known road construction contractors in Azerbaijan and is engaged in the construction of roads, runways, airports.

Besides the construction and design of roads and big facilities, the company is engaged in the production of building materials, including asphalt concrete mixtures, activated mineral powder.

