Pakistani pharmaceutical company eyes to enter Azerbaijani market

Pakistani pharmaceutical company WnsFeild Pharmaceuticals eyes to enter the Azerbaijani market, Zafar Balok, director of the company's sales and export department, told Trend.

He stressed that the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Pakistan Forum, which is being held in Baku on April 11-13, is a good opportunity to showcase the products.

"Presently, we are reviewing the market," Balok said. "We export the products to foreign countries. If we succeed, we would like to supply products to Azerbaijan."

WnsFeild Pharmaceuticals was formed in 2007. The company exports its products to Yemen, Afghanistan, Rwanda and other countries. The negotiations are also underway with such countries as Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Kenya.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan reached $11.2 million in 2018. The Azerbaijani goods worth $808,130 were exported to Pakistan in 2018.

