Kazakhstan increases meat production, halves sugar manufacturing

15 April 2019 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan produces almost 20M tons of oil
Economy 12:27
Kazakh foreign trade turnover amounts to over $14 B for 2 months
Economy 12:25
Prices for coal export in Kazakhstan up by 15%
Economy 12:01
GM Uzbekistan to start collecting cars in Russia this summer
Economy 10:59
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan plan to increase volume of trade
Economy 09:14
Kazakh president Tokayev begins state visit to Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan 14 April 20:15
Latest
UK, Russia buy oil & gas products in Turkmenistan
Finance 14:10
Imports of goods via customs in Iran’s Kurdistan province drops 79%
Business 14:10
The Netherlands forms task force to assess 5G supplier risks
World 14:08
Gas consumption down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 14:01
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 14:01
There are almost 370,000 registered enterprises in Uzbekistan
Economy 14:01
PM talks illegal economic activity in occupied Azerbaijani territories
Politics 13:55
Uzbekistan sees increase in number of small enterprises
Economy 12:57
Meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs kicks off
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:49