Car production grows in Azerbaijan

In January-April 2019, 436 cars were manufactured in Azerbaijan, which is 3.4 times more compared to the same period last year, Trend reports referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

The total output of cars, trailers and semi-trailers in the country amounted to 28.6 million manats (an increase of 8.6 percent over a year).

A total of 7,250 cars were imported to the country for 92.4 million manats. Azerbaijan also imported 643 trucks worth 10.1 million manats (an increase of 2.03 and 2.5 times, respectively) and 44 buses for 1.6 million manats (an increase of 2.3 and a decrease of 7.4 percent, respectively) .

A new automobile plant began operating in Azerbaijan since last year, producing cars under the "Khazar" brand. This contributed to a significant increase in the production of passenger cars in the country. Previously, only the Nakhchivan Automobile Plant operated in Azerbaijan, where "Lifan" cars were assembled.

There is also the Ganja Automobile Plant, where a number of trucks of Belarusian and Russian companies are manufactured. Another automobile plant of the Russian "GAZ Group" is planned to be built in late 2019 in the Hajigabul industrial zone.

According to government forecasts, in 2019, car production in the country in terms of value will reach 31.7 million manats, in 2020 - 56 million manats, in 2021 - 85.3 million manats, and in 2022 it will reach 113.3 million manats.

In quantitative terms, it is planned to gradually increase the volume of production of passenger cars to 7,000 units per year. For now, their number is projected at 600 units in 2019. But their volumes will significantly increase to 2,000 units starting from 2020, to 3,500 units in 2021, 5,300 in 2022, and finally reach 7,000 units in 2023.

The production of trucks is also set to expand - 55 vehicles in 2019, 843 in 2020, 752 in 2020, 721 in 2021 and 782 in 2022.

