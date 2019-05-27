Russian PM Medvedev to visit Uzbekistan on May 29-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will take part in the first meeting of the Joint Commission at the level of the heads of the governments of Russia and Uzbekistan on May 30 in Tashkent, Trend reports with reference to press service of the Russian government.

"Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov will hold the first meeting of the Joint Commission at the level of the heads of the governments of Russia and Uzbekistan. A meeting of the head of the Russian government with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is also scheduled," reads the message.

During the talks, it is planned to discuss a wide range of topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, scientific, educational, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The sides will also discuss implementation of major joint projects in the energy, industry, transport, high technologies and agriculture sectors.

During the visit, joint documents on cooperation in various fields are expected to be signed.

